 
menu menu menu

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' earns 'highest viewership' on opening day at Zee5

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released all across the world on June 23
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' released all across the world on June 23

Salman Khan’s mega-film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has earned record-breaking viewership on its opening day at digital platform Zee5.

Khan’s film became the most-watched film in just 24 hours. It surpassed the record of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR.

On this achievement, one of the spokespersons for Salman Khan Films added: “It is amazing to see fans pour in their love and appreciation for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global.”

“The response on the first day for the superstar’s family entertainer is a testament to his global fandom and we hope that it continues to grow with time.”

Meanwhile, director Farhad Samji also expressed his feelings about the overwhelming response that the film received from the audience, reports Pinkvilla.

He said: “We are overwhelmed by the response Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received from our audiences from around the world.”

“It truly depicts how an honest story holds power to bring together viewers irrespective of language and location. We are delighted with its record-breaking achievement of a blockbuster opening on ZEE5 Global and hope that viewers will continue to shower their love on the film.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan became the source of Salman Khan’s comeback in a full-fledged film after Dabangg 3 in 2019. It also featured Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and others in significant roles.

More From Showbiz:

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports
Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house

Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house
Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'
Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice

Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice
Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards

Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards
'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film

'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans
Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles
Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres
'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris
Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post

Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post