Jana Kramer and Allan Russell enjoy 4th of July fishing trip with Family

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2023

Jana Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell made the most of the Fourth of July celebrations by embarking on a fishing adventure with their entire family. The country singer proudly displayed her baby bump while wrapped in a star-spangled towel, embracing the spirit of America.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old One Tree Hill star took her two children, 7-year-old Jolie and 4-year-old Jace, to the lake for a memorable outing. Kramer took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their festive family gathering. 

The primary photo captured the joyous smiles of the entire Kramer family, with 42-year-old Russell affectionately resting his hand on Jana's shoulder. Jolie and Jace lovingly embraced their mother and future stepfather, all ready for a refreshing swim. Kramer herself sported a vibrant neon yellow bikini, which she covered up with an American flag towel, later unveiling it in a separate photo.

In the accompanying caption, Kramer kept it short yet jubilant, writing, "Happy 4th of Julyus."

Kramer also shared several snapshots of her adorable children, including one capturing Jace making a funny face and another featuring Jolie beaming alongside her mother. The final image depicted Jace intently focused on fishing, patiently waiting for a fish to take the bait.

