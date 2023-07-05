 
Dua Lipa expresses love and celebrates boyfriend's birthday on social media

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2023

Dua Lipa expresses love and celebrates boyfriends birthday on social media

Dua Lipa, the renowned British singer, expressed her affection for her boyfriend Romain Gavras as she celebrated his birthday in advance of the July 4th holiday. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old artist shared a heartfelt message along with a charming photo.

In the picture, Dua Lipa can be seen walking alongside Gavras on a hotel balcony, both of them sharing a tender moment. Dua Lipa donned a stylish black and white polka-dot long-sleeved dress, and her beaming smile directed at Gavras conveyed her happiness. With her arm wrapped around his shoulder, it was evident that love was in the air.

Gavras, wearing a white ribbed jacket and matching pants, reciprocated the affection by placing his arm around her waist and focusing his gaze ahead. The couple appeared content and at ease in each other's presence.

Captioning the post, Dua Lipa wrote, "Joyeux anniversaireeeee bébé [Heart Emoji]," expressing her love and warm wishes for her partner on his special day.

Speculation about the romance between the "Don't Start Now" singer and the French filmmaker first arose in February. The pair were photographed leaving a BAFTAs afterparty in London, sparking rumors that love might be blossoming between them.

