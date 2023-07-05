Republic CEO claims King Charles dodged £250,000 inheritance tax bill last year

Anti-monarchy group Republic chief Graham Smith has claimed that King Charles dodged £250,000 inheritance tax bill last year.



He made these claims while commenting on royal expert Richard Palmer’s report about King Charles and Crown Estate.

Richard Palmer shared his story published with title, “Charles misses out on £60m windfall” on Twitter saying, “As the King prepares to receive the crown jewels of Scotland in Edinburgh today, we report in this morning’s Daily Express on how he’s missed out on £60m in five years because the Crown Estate Scotland has been devolved.”

Reacting to it, Republic’s chief executive Graham Smith said, “He hasn’t missed out. It’s not his money. We spend £345m a year on the royals, and last year he dodged a £250,000 inheritance tax bill.”

Responding to it, Palmer said, “The Crown Estate money isn’t the monarch’s, as it’s been surrendered since 1760 in return for government paying for the costs of the state, but the point is about the benchmarking formula no longer including Scotland.”