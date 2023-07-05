 
menu menu menu

Republic CEO claims King Charles dodged £250,000 inheritance tax bill last year

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Republic CEO claims King Charles dodged £250,000 inheritance tax bill last year
Republic CEO claims King Charles dodged £250,000 inheritance tax bill last year

Anti-monarchy group Republic chief Graham Smith has claimed that King Charles dodged £250,000 inheritance tax bill last year.

He made these claims while commenting on royal expert Richard Palmer’s report about King Charles and Crown Estate.

Richard Palmer shared his story published with title, “Charles misses out on £60m windfall” on Twitter saying, “As the King prepares to receive the crown jewels of Scotland in Edinburgh today, we report in this morning’s Daily Express on how he’s missed out on £60m in five years because the Crown Estate Scotland has been devolved.”

Reacting to it, Republic’s chief executive Graham Smith said, “He hasn’t missed out. It’s not his money. We spend £345m a year on the royals, and last year he dodged a £250,000 inheritance tax bill.”

Responding to it, Palmer said, “The Crown Estate money isn’t the monarch’s, as it’s been surrendered since 1760 in return for government paying for the costs of the state, but the point is about the benchmarking formula no longer including Scotland.”

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies