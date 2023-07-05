The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

Abel Tesfaye, known as "The Weeknd," took a moment to reflect on the conclusion of his controversial HBO series, The Idol.

After the season finale aired on Sunday, the singer of "Blinding Lights" shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the cast on set, commemorating the episode on Instagram. Alongside the photos, he expressed his gratitude for the series in a statement.

"The finale. grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end," wrote the Grammy winner in the caption. "Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey."

He concluded his post with the words "Jocelyn Forever," referencing Lily-Rose Depp's character and the title of the finale episode.

The Idol, co-created by director Sam Levinson, garnered attention for its explicit sex scenes and nudity. During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, Depp, who portrays Jocelyn in the series, defended the show by stating, "I think that something about Jocelyn is just that she's a born and bred performer. I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life."

