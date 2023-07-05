Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen shares adorable selfies of Fourth of July celebration with family

On the Fourth of July, Andy Cohen shared some cute photos of himself and his 14-month-old daughter Lucy Eve on his Instagram Story. He also spent the holiday with his longtime friend Sarah Jessica Parker, as shown in a photo he posted.

In the first photo, both Cohen and Lucy smiled for the camera while standing in front of a yellow and blue-striped background. Cohen wore a white button-down shirt with blue stripes, while his daughter looked cute in a sunshine-patterned dress and a matching yellow bow.

Afterwards, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a playful selfie of himself and his daughter sticking their tongues out at each other, followed by a beautiful photo of him engrossed in conversation with his friend Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Instagram Story snap, taken at twilight, showed the two friends standing on a deck overlooking a suburban street. Cohen appeared animated while holding a drink, while Parker placed her hand on his shoulder and looked up at him warmly.

Although the exact location of their Fourth of July celebration was not disclosed, Cohen later shared a stunning beach video, which he apparently took earlier in the day, while searching for "whales and dolphins" with his son Benjamin Allen, who is four years old.

"What are we looking for?" Cohen is heard saying from behind the camera, adding, "What do you see, Ben?"

"We already are looking for whales and dolphins and seagulls," the little boy replies, as a "Happy 4th of July" sticker is seen hovering over the video.