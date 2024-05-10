 

Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a five-day trip to Nigeria

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry’s mental health speech 

Meghan Markle was notably silent during Prince Harry’s moving mental health speech during their visit to a Nigerian school.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a five-day-long trip to Nigeria after being invited by Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff. The duo began their trip with a visit to school in the capital of the country, Abuja.

Now, a PR expert says Meghan remained silent and didn’t add anything to Harry’s speech as a way to respect him and let him have the say when it comes to mental health due to his efforts in that department.

"Meghan might have felt that Harry's message on mental health was strong and comprehensive, so she didn't feel the need to add anything further. By nodding along, she could be showing her agreement and support for his words," PR Guru Edward Hopkins told The Mirror.

Edward continued: "Meghan may have wanted to give him the space to address the audience on this topic, recognizing his expertise and passion in the area.."

"By not speaking herself, she might avoid drawing attention away from the main message or inadvertently causing any controversy,” he noted.

Concluding his analysis, he said, "Meghan might simply be more comfortable in certain settings taking a supporting role rather than being in the spotlight. Given the nature of the event and the topic, she may have preferred to let Harry be the primary speaker." 

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo? video

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?
Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career
Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'
'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey
Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip
Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series

Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series
Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria
Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins

Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins
Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub video

Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub
Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart