Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a five-day trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle was notably silent during Prince Harry’s moving mental health speech during their visit to a Nigerian school.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a five-day-long trip to Nigeria after being invited by Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff. The duo began their trip with a visit to school in the capital of the country, Abuja.

Now, a PR expert says Meghan remained silent and didn’t add anything to Harry’s speech as a way to respect him and let him have the say when it comes to mental health due to his efforts in that department.

"Meghan might have felt that Harry's message on mental health was strong and comprehensive, so she didn't feel the need to add anything further. By nodding along, she could be showing her agreement and support for his words," PR Guru Edward Hopkins told The Mirror.

Edward continued: "Meghan may have wanted to give him the space to address the audience on this topic, recognizing his expertise and passion in the area.."

"By not speaking herself, she might avoid drawing attention away from the main message or inadvertently causing any controversy,” he noted.

Concluding his analysis, he said, "Meghan might simply be more comfortable in certain settings taking a supporting role rather than being in the spotlight. Given the nature of the event and the topic, she may have preferred to let Harry be the primary speaker."