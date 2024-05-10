 

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career

Jennifer Connelly discussed her show 'Dark Matter' and more with Seth Meyers

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Jennifer Connelly discussed her show 'Dark Matter' and more with Seth Meyers 

Jennifer Connelly has revealed how her successful Hollywood career began. 

Connelly is currently promoting her new web series Dark Matter and appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week. During the interview, she revealed how she began working at the age of 10.


"I started working when I was so young — I started working when I was 10 years old," she said. "And it wasn't something that I had pursued. I never even did a school play. Like, I didn't even watch movies."

"It was my mom's idea, and I started working," the 53-year-old Oscar winner shared. "And then at a certain point, when I got a little bit older, I was like, 'Do I really wanna do this? This isn't what I chose for my life.' "

"Well here, I am, so obviously I re-chose it. But after some investigation and really thinking about it," she added.

Also starring Joel Edgerton, Dark Matter premiered on May 8 on Apple TV. The series focuses on Joel’s character Jason Dessen, a physicist in Chicago who finds himself in an alternate version of his life. Connely plays his wife Daniela in the series. 

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo? video

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?
Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'
Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech video

Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey
Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip
Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series

Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series
Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria
Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins

Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins
Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub video

Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub
Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart