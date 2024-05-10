Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career

Jennifer Connelly discussed her show 'Dark Matter' and more with Seth Meyers

Jennifer Connelly has revealed how her successful Hollywood career began.

Connelly is currently promoting her new web series Dark Matter and appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week. During the interview, she revealed how she began working at the age of 10.





"I started working when I was so young — I started working when I was 10 years old," she said. "And it wasn't something that I had pursued. I never even did a school play. Like, I didn't even watch movies."

"It was my mom's idea, and I started working," the 53-year-old Oscar winner shared. "And then at a certain point, when I got a little bit older, I was like, 'Do I really wanna do this? This isn't what I chose for my life.' "

"Well here, I am, so obviously I re-chose it. But after some investigation and really thinking about it," she added.

Also starring Joel Edgerton, Dark Matter premiered on May 8 on Apple TV. The series focuses on Joel’s character Jason Dessen, a physicist in Chicago who finds himself in an alternate version of his life. Connely plays his wife Daniela in the series.