 

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne got candid about his father's working class roots

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Jack Osbourne, who is the son of the metal singer’s Ozzy Osbourne, recently opened up about the secret to his success.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 38-year-old TV personality weighed in on the values that his father taught him since his childhood.

Reflecting on Ozzy’s working-class background, Jack said, “It's something that, I think my dad kind of gave to me without realizing is work ethic.”

He went on to gush, “My dad is such a hard-working guy. He's always been.” 

“You don't get more blue-collar than like the family he grew up in," he also added.

Jack also recalled about the Black Sabbath singer, "Everyone was factory workers. And he was for a while,” adding, “And so he kind of has that work ethic that as I was growing up, he always impressed upon me.”

“He was like, 'You got to do your job. You got to show up when you say you're going to show up. You got to give everything you can.' And his classic line is, 'If at first you don't succeed, try, try again,'" the father of four mentioned before moving on to another topic. 

