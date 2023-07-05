 
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Johnny Depp has come out in support of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp as she celebrated the end of season one of controversial series The Idol.

Taking to Instagram, Lily-Rose shared several never-before-seen photos from The Idol set after the show’s Season 1 wrapped on Sunday night.

She wrote, “That’s a wrap on season 1 of @theidol.”

Lily also extended gratitude to everyone for their support, saying “Thank you all for watching, listening, laughing & crying with us.

“Thank you to everyone-cast, crew, and everyone in between-who poured their hearts into making this show.

“Thank you Sam and Abel for the wildest, most beautiful journey of my life. & My idol family… I love you guys till the end of time. Idol forever.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was the first to shower love on his daughter after she posted the pictures.

Johnny Depp extended support to Lily by pressing the heart button on Lily’s Instagram post.

