Bianca Censori 'dominates' Kanye West in relationship?

A body language expert weighed in on Kanye West and Bianca Censori chemistry

Kanye West tends not to take charge in his marriage as Bianca Censori was pointed to be the leader in their union, according to an expert.

After analyzing the lovebird's recent vacation in Tokyo, a body language expert has presented an incisive analysis.

The pair were seen in the Ginza shopping district on Thursday, sans security, The Mirror reports.

Following, the celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman provided his expert view after examining the pictures of the couple on tour.

"Ye and his Mrs walk in step in the video, their feet hitting the ground in unison, which means their goals in life are aligned, they both value their connection, their relationship and each other," she added.

Inbaal continued: "In each of the photos, it would appear that Bianca looks up, which shows confidence, while Kanye looks down, which shows humility.

"In the dynamics of this relationship, the lady is the leader," the expert declared.

The body language also said, "the photo from inside the shop is very telling how she looks right over his head".



In January, West and Censori exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony.

In other news, West is a musical genius, as admitted by many of his contemporaries, and recently, Drake also lent credence to the claim.

The Canadian rap star vibes at Ye’s seminal album’s College Dropout track Through the Wire.

The Grammy winner shared the snippets on Instagram Story, as he enjoyed the 46-year-old music in the bathroom while sporting a sweatshirt that promoted his new album, For All the Dogs.