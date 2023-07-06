Kris Jenner says no plans for retirement and wants to live life ‘to the fullest’

 
Kris Jenner has no plans for retirement and wants to keep on working while living her life “to the fullest”.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the momager revealed she started focusing on her health to keep herself fit and hearty at 67.

In the confessional, Kris explained, “My birthday’s coming up and every time I have a birthday, I start focusing on my health and I start thinking about what I need to do to take care of myself and be the best that I can possibly be.”

She pointed out that for her birthday, she would undergo “a full Prenuvo MRI body scan that examines all internal organs and tissues”.

“Getting this scan is very important because it tells me if there's anything going on in the inside that I should be worried about on the inside,” she admitted in her confessional.

Sharing experience of MRI scan, Kris said in her confessional, “I plan on lasting a really long time. I need a lot of energy because I have this really crazy life. Six kids, 12 grandchildren, lots of other people in my life that need my energy, my attention. I wanna be able to do the things I want to do.”

“I cannot tell you how proactive I am in my health care,” continued the TV personality.

Kris added, “Retirement is not a word I will ever use.”

On the show, Kris’ physician analysed her scans and stated, “You're incredibly healthy. Knowing your age, I’d kind of put you well into the 40s is where your body fits.”

In the confessional clip, Kris expressed her happiness after hearing her doctor’s views.

“I’m 40 again, guys, I'm 40. And my brain looks great by the way,” she concluded.

