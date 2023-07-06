 
Pak vs SL: Ramiz Raja makes come back to commentary box

By
Sports Desk

|July 06, 2023

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. — PCB/File
Ahead of the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Ramiz Raja — the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman — announced on Thursday that he would return as a commentator.

The national side's ex-captain, also a renowned commentator, will call action during the series set to begin later this month.

Raja took to Twitter earlier today to share the news. 

"'Camera', 'Sound' and 'Action!' Back in the comm box for Pak SL series," he wrote.

The former opener has been away from the commentary box since September 2021, when he was elected as the chairman of the PCB for a period of three years.

However, Raja and other PCB members were removed from the post after just one year and replaced by a 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi.

The first Test of the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16, and the two teams will then travel to Colombo for the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan last toured Sri Lanka in July 2022, and that two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan scaled the target of 342 to register the best run chase at the cricket ground and win the first Test by four wickets. However, the hosts bounced back in the second Test to level the series with a 246-run win.

Itinerary of Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka:

9 July: Pakistan land in Colombo

11 and 12 July: Warm-up game

16-20 July: First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium

24-28 July: Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Player support personnel

Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

