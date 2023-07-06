 
Ice-T defends wife Coco Austin against criticism over July 4th bikini post

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2023

TV star Ice-T has defended her wife's choice of wearing whatever she wants and fired back at the critics making it clear that he'll not tolerate any criticism or negative comments about his wife Coco Austin.

In celebrations of US independence day (4th of July), Coco took to Instagram to share some of her photos while wearing a tiny red top with a G-string bottom. 

The 44-year-old held two American flags in the photos.

She captioned her post, "I am celebrating in AZ... Yes, it gets HOT outside." The photo wasn't received well by her fans. Netizens flooded the comment section with criticism of her post.

One wrote, "She's a mom! Do you want your daughter to dress like that? Think about it." Another one added, "Just blows my mind you are okay with your child seeing this... In person no less."

Fox News reports that some of the fans also expressed support for her, one wrote, "Go, Coco, I am a mom and I support you, to hell with haters! Happy 4th Love."

Ice-T seeing the hate comments quickly came forward to defend her wife. He advised haters to simply unfollow his wife if they got a problem with her.

Ice-T taking to Twitter, shared a selfie with her wife, captioning it, "Coco and I wish Everyone an incredible 4th of July... And keep smiling."

The couple has been married for 21 years. They welcomed their youngest, Chanel, in 2015. 

Ice-T has two kids from previous relationships as well. 

