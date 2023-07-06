 
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

In a CBS special titled "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One: Creating the Impossible," actor Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie provided insights into the daring stunt featured in the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible film series.

While the seventh installment includes a range of daring acts like speed flying, skydiving, and intense car chases, the most remarkable stunt of all is the motorcycle leap off a cliff

Cruise expressed his lifelong desire to execute this stunt, stating, "I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid. It all comes down to one thing: the audience."

Filmed in Norway, the stunt involved a team of engineers and technicians dedicating months to constructing a mountain-top ramp. Helicopters were utilized to transport the necessary equipment.

Director McQuarrie emphasized the risk of Cruise veering off course during the ramp descent, highlighting the significance of careful planning. Following the motorcycle dismount and the start of the base jump, Cruise confronted a rocky landscape, necessitating the skillful deployment of his parachute to steer clear of the mountainous surroundings.

Cruise revealed the extensive preparation behind the stunt, stating, "We've been working on this for years. You train and drill over and over and over again. With a jump like this, the challenge is finding the cameras, it's the amount of preparation, and then it's the weather."

Fortunately, the weather conditions favorable on the day of the shoot. After warming up and assessing the elements by parachuting from a helicopter near the end of the ramp, Cruise proceeded to perform the actual stunt an astounding six times in a single day, captivating the crew with each awe-inspiring attempt.

Each installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise distinguishes itself through signature stunts, and Dead Reckoning Part One aims to set a new standard. However, McQuarrie teased even greater excitement for the future, stating, "This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted. The only thing that scares me more is what we have planned for Mission 8."


