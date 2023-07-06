Reese Witherspoon picks 'psychological thriller' for July reading: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has finally shared her July book pick with her followers and fans on social media.



On July 5, the Sweet Home Alabama actress took to Instagram and posted a video in which she recommended this month’s interesting read known as Yellowface by R.F. Kuang.

In the clip, the Legally Blonde star also revealed her favourite thing to do in the summer and that is “to sit by a pool or under a tree and read a great book”.

While praising about Kuang’s novel, the Cruel Intentions actress remarked, “This book is unputdownable and it’s fascinating.”

Witherspoon discussed about the main character named Juniper who has “stolen her friend Athena’s manuscript after her friend dies in this crazy scene in the beginning of the book”.

The crux of the story, according to the actress, is that Juniper publishes Athena’s work as her own, given Athena is Asian-American.

Witherspoon pointed out that the story questions about plagiarism and social media backlash that’s related to the main character.

In the caption, the actress and producer wrote, “This contemporary psychological thriller follows Juniper Song – a bestselling author who is not who she’s pretending to be. She didn’t write the book she claims she penned, and she is not Asian American.”

Witherspoon urged her followers to “clear their schedule” because the moment they start reading they “won’t be able to put it down”.

“This story circles themes like the dark side of book publishing, social media culture and so much more… when you finish it, you’ll want to talk about it—join us at @reesesbookclub to discuss all month long!!” she concluded.

In the comments section, Harper Collins publisher stated, “Outstanding choice, we must say!”

Other than that, one of the fans commented, “This book pick makes me so happy. Can’t wait to read it,”

“This book was SO good! I’m glad to see it on the list!” another added.