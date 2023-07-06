 
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer has praised Olivia Rodrigo for an impressive breakup track about her ex Zack Bia.

Pop Crave revealed in a tweet that her 2021 track Selfish was gaining popularity and saw an increase in downloads since the release of Rodrigo's new single 'Vampire', which also happens to be a breakup track and about the same guy Zack Bia.

Replying to Pop Crave's tweet, the 24-year-old Bia wrote, "Thank you, Miss Olivia," in a since-deleted tweet on July 4.

"F--king beautiful. Truly think it's so special and showcases her growth so amazingly. Really Really impressive," she said while expressing her opinion about the song.

US Weekly reports that the song serves as a debut of Rodrigo's upcoming album Guts. She has also praised Rodrigo's artistry on the track.

Fans immediately speculated that the song was about Bia just after its release on June 30.

Rodrigo and Zack Bia were spotted together in April 2022 and called it quits six months later.

Prior to her relationship with Bia, Rodrigo date Beer for two years until their split in 2019.

Taking to Twitter Beer posted, “Before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety make sure you’re not just surrounded by a—holes and people who don’t care about you.” 

However, she never really revealed the reason behind their split. 

