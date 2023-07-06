 
Ellie Simmonds is horrified by warnings given to birth mother

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Ellie Simmonds revealed earlier that she had been put up for adoption when she was only ten days old
Ellie Simmonds reveals she was horrified by the misinformation that was shared with her birth mother after she was born with dwarfism. She revealed earlier that she had been put up for adoption when she was only ten days old.

After reuniting with her birth mother, she was devastated when she found out that her mother had wished Ellie would die after she was born as she was told by medical professionals that she would be seen as “stupid” and “evil.”

While she was filming for her documentary that will focus on adoption as well as disability, she found out that the information sheet that was provided to her mother claimed that those born with dwarfism “tend to be muscular and acrobatic, which is perhaps the reason for them traditionally being involved in the circus and other forms of theatre.”

It continued: “Children have to deal with being stared at and laughed at by other children. Indeed, there are those with normal height who equate short stature with evil and stupidity.”

She revealed how shocked she was at the language used by the doctors on BBC Breakfast, saying: “She knew something was different about me and that letter was given to her saying things like ‘evil, circus.’ Gosh that was 28 years ago, it wasn't that long ago and that language was used.”

She added: “I'm sure parents are vulnerable just going through the birth situation and you're given this letter about your child and you have visions about what it's going to be like. It's just scary. It's not nice to receive.”

Listen to her discuss her journey on This Morning below:


