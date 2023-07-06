 
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2023

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Celebrities including Shakira, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez have all joined Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads.

The celebrities have already racked  up tens of thousands of followers shortly after setting up their accounts on the new app which has been called Twitter killer by Mark Zuckerberg.

Jack Harlow, Zayn Malik, Gordon Ramsay, Karlie Kloss, Liam Payne, Ellie Goulding, and the Dalai Lama have also been seen logging on the app.

J.Lo has also joined in posting her first threads, writing: “Hola Threads! What should we thread about first?!”, followed by “Can’t get enough of your threads”.

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

More than 10 million people have signed up to Threads, Meta´s rival to Twitter, within the first few hours of its launch, the company´s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

The app went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT on Wednesday, and will run with no ads for now, but its release in Europe has been delayed over data privacy concerns.

Threads is the biggest challenger yet to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has seen a series of potential competitors emerge but not yet replace one of the world´s biggest social media platforms, despite its struggles.

"10 million sign ups in seven hours," Zuckerberg wrote on his official Threads account Thursday.

Accounts were already active for celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Hugh Jackman, as well as media outlets including The Washington Post and The Economist.

Zuckerberg also offered a shot across the bow at Musk -- the pair are known to be bitter rivals, and have offered to wrestle it out in a cage fight.

In his first tweet in over a decade, Zuckerberg posted a Spiderman pointing at Spiderman meme in an apparent reference to the similarities between Threads

On Threads, he wrote: "It´ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn´t nailed it. Hopefully we will."

Twitter has said it has more than 200 million daily users.

