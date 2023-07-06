 
Billie Eilish announces release date for 'Barbie' song

July 06, 2023

Billie Eilish announces release date for Barbie song

Billie Eilish on Thursday said her song for the "Barbie" soundtrack would be released next week, leaving her fans excited.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote in the all caps post, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! “What Was I Made For?” COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO."

According to Variety, the 17-track “Barbie the Album” would be released on July 21.

The publication reported that the tracklist was announced late last month with two “TBDs,” one of which is now confirmed to be the Billie Eilish song.

The album features a lineup of performers who all seem to be performing Barbie-themed songs written specifically for the film.

These artists include Eilish, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, Karol G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Tame Impala, Haim, Gayle and Fifty Fifty FIFTY feat. Kali.

Ryan Gosling also joins the roster of soundtrack artists with an original song performed as his character, Ken. Judging by its title, the Eilish song continues the Barbie lyrical theme. 

