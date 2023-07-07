 
Disney+ rejected Charlie Cox request for 'Daredevil': Born Again?

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

'Daredevil' stuntman revealed the deets

Disney+ roped in Charlie Cox to reprise his character in the new iteration of the Marvel vigilante.

But the British star had a request to bring his stunt double to the Netflix series with him.

The streamer, however, reportedly turned down his request.

Stopping by on an Ikuzo Unscripted podcast, Chris Brewster spilled the beans on Cox's multiple efforts to bring him along, but was refused each time.

"But ultimately, Born Again, I had no doubt that they were going to reach out to me. Charlie [Cox] specifically requests me on everything, and he always goes out of his way, and fights for me to be there," the stunt man added.

"And he asked them over and over to bring me in, and I never even got a phone call. Ironically, nobody that worked on seasons one, two or three went back," Brewster said.

Moreover, Brewster also worked in Netflix's Daredevil as a fight coordinator. While his other Marvel credits included Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again will land on Disney Plus in 2024.

