Britney Spears reacts in British accent after being hit by Victor Wembanyama's bodyguard

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Britney Spears 'yelled in British accent' after being "slapped" by Victor Wembanyama's security team.

The 41-year-old singer reportedly made a police complaint after she was allegedly "backhanded" by the sportsman's bodyguard.

An eyewitness, according to The Mirror, revealed that Britney reacted to the incident shouting: "This is f***ing America."

The shocking incident took place after the singer had attempted to get NBA player Victor's attention at celebrity hotspot Catch inside the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas. 

Britney, who is a "fan" of the player, reportedly went up to him to ask for a photo together. She allegedly “tapped him on his back, right shoulder”, and the security then allegedly “backhanded her," according to TMZ.

And now the publication has revealed to whole incident took place with the Toxic singer using a British accent, according to an eye witness. Brian Grajales, told the site how he was outside of the restaurant on Wednesday and saw it all go down.

According to the eyewitness, the star "infiltrated" her way into the basketball player's circle before leaning in and saying in a British accent: "Excuse me, sir ... excuse me, sir." As she went one further and touched Victor's back, the bodyguard is said to have backhanded her in the face.

