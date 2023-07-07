Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B made a bold fashion statement on Thursday for a fun-filled night out amid Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper, 30, showed off her jaw-dropping curves in a plunging green satin dress with pink butterflies printed across it and two sparkling silver strap embellishments.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of bright pink heeled sandals as she smiled and posed for the cameras.

Cardi styled her glossy brunette tresses in a straight fashion across her shoulders and accessorized her look with a glittering silver necklace.

She accentuated her striking features with lashings of mascara and a dramatic touch of eyeliner to complete her eye-catching look.

Cardi also took to her Instagram Stories to give a glimpse at her very lavish accessory, as she showed off her her £5,200 rhinestone Balenciaga handbag.

The I Like It hitmaker headed out to enjoy a fun-filled night in the French capital with her pals, complete with a swanky pasta dinner.

She later partied with her friends in the club as she celebrated the release of the music video for FendiDa Rappa's new track Point Me 2.



