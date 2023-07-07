 
Johnny Depp to collaborate with Disney for new project?

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

File Footage 

Johnny Depp may consider collaborating with Disney even though he was thrown out of the megahit Pirates of the Caribbean franchise due to ex Amber Heard abuse allegations.

As reported by People Magazine, the Jeanne du Barry star will consider returning to the studio if they offer him the “right” kind of project.

“Anything is possible,” an insider close to the Hollywood star revealed. “If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

The source, however, did not disclose whether Depp would return for the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean or for a totally new and different project.

Citing a source from The New York Times, the outlet revealed that Disney was “seemingly inching the door open” to work with Depp again.

Previously, Johnny Depp said he will not return to the Disney movie under any circumstances when he addressed the issue under oath at his bombshell libel case trial against Heard.

During the trial, Heard’s attorney asked Depp, “If Disney came to you with $300 million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

“That is true,” Depp replied before he further said, "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.”

“The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow,” he added.

“They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find," said Depp.

