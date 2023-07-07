Kim Kardashian drops teaser for potential pregnancy revelation

Kim Kardashian has surprised her family with a significant revelation during a group dinner, hinting at a potential "pregnancy" announcement.

The anticipated scene is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, as indicated in a recently released trailer.

Kim, interrupting a conversation, grabbed everyone's attention and exclaimed, "Guys, on another note, I have some very important news."

The reaction from Kim's mother, 67-year-old Kris Jenner, was visibly one of shock, while other family members chimed in from the background, speculating, "You're pregnant!" Kim, unable to contain her excitement, stood up from her chair and exclaimed, "I have to stand up for this one," dramatically flipping her long blonde hair extensions.

Overflowing with emotions, Kim joyfully screamed, "I'm so excited! I'm so nervous!" She then clasped her hands in a prayer position, clearly struggling to keep her composure.

Amidst the commotion, Kim's younger sister Kylie Jenner, appeared rather unaffected, while another sister, Khloe Kardashian, expressed concern, asking, "What are you doing? Are you okay?"

In a suspenseful moment, the clip concluded with a glimpse of Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, and her partner Travis Barker, standing eagerly, waiting for Kim's announcement, while Kris wore a look of astonishment.

This revelation follows Kim's recent discussion about her experience as a single mother raising four children in a recent episode of The Kardashians.