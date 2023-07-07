Goanna release new single 'takayna' to help safeguard Tarkine rainforest

Goanna, an Australian rock band, has recently released a captivating music video for their latest single, "takayna."



This track holds great importance as it marks the band's comeback after a 25-year hiatus. Written by lead singer Shane Howard, "takayna" serves as a powerful anthem in support of the Bob Brown Foundation's efforts to safeguard the Tarkine rainforest located in North West Tasmania from the detrimental impacts of logging and mining operations.

The release of the song coincides with the 40th anniversary of the High Court Decision that prevented the damming of the Franklin River.

Often referred to as "Australia's Amazon," the Tarkine rainforest spans an expansive half a million hectares of breathtaking landscapes, encompassing mountains, creeks, and rivers that lead to the Southern Ocean. Howard describes the single as a tribute to takayna and the longstanding custodianship of the land by the palawa people.