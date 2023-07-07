 
Fans worry ‘EastEnders’ will end amid “desperate” storylines

|July 07, 2023

EastEnders productions decision to build a new set which cost around £87 million is also facing criticism
EastEnders fans express their fear that the show will be cancelled amidst “woke” and desperate” storylines. The BBC show used to bring in an impressive 30 million viewers, especially in episodes focusing on Den and Angie Watts’ divorce.

However, the show is now barely bringing in a million viewers a week. Fans claim that it is the “ridiculous” plots like Cindy Beale coming back from the dead that is turning viewers away, with the plotline being labelled “desperate.”

Their decision to build a new set which cost around £87 million is also facing criticism despite the fact that they took four wins home at the British Soap Awards. The Sun claims that it is a very “worrying time” for the show, saying this may be the last time fans will get to see new content from EastEnders.

“It's a worrying time for EastEnders. It used to be the show which everybody was talking about but it's now in a precarious position where older viewers are switching off, and younger viewers have no interest. Bringing back presumed dead characters is a desperate move which rarely works, but EastEnders is really running out of options. We could be watching its final years.”


