King Charles took William to Scotland coronation to build 'special connection'

King Charles III made a carefully calculated move by bringing heir Prince William and Kate Middleton to the Scottish coronation.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl notes the gesture was 'important' for the monarch to have his son near him at the event.

A source told the expert: “While the coronation focused on the crowning of the king and the queen, this was a moment to project the future of the monarchy to Scotland. The Waleses shared centre stage and this was very deliberate.



“Queen Elizabeth took William to Scotland on various occasions during her reign because she wanted William to have a connection to the country she held dear, and the King is doing the same.”



Speaking of the day, body language expert Judi James revealed how His Majesty got irritated by the Scottish boos as he prepared to enter the cathedral.

She told the Mirror : "This appeared to be a more relaxed ceremony for Charles, who shared the spotlight almost evenly with Camilla, William and Kate, meaning his body language projected less of the ongoing signals of tension and anxiety than at his actual coronation and he wore a warm, beaming smile most of the time.

"He did appear to fuss and fret over Camilla this time, though, and when he did drop the smile and adopt a wary frown with his signature steepled brows, it was when he was turning back in concern to see her get safely in and out of their car or to move to her seat, which was when he also used some of the rapid hand-flicking gestures that tend to signal royal impatience.