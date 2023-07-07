 
Drew Sidora accused of cheating on husband in 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' midseason trailer

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Actress Drew Sidora is accused of cheating on her now-estranged husband Ralph Pittman in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15's midseason trailer. 

She is accused of cheating with a basketball player Tamera 'Ty' Young.

Sheree Whitfield alleges, "Streets are saying that she was cheating with a well-known basketball player."

The 38-year-old musician remains coy when asked about her alleged involvement. 

She said, "I don't know what I can say and not say."

Her alleged affair surfaced when Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Mimi Faust claimed that an affair was taking place between Young and Sidora. Mimi was previously engaged with Young.

In an interview with Anthony Lofties, Faust said, "What's done in the dark will come to light."

Pagesix reports that it remains uncertain if the fans "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" could get a clear peek into the alleged romance of Sidora with Young but the actress surely got into an intimate romance with another woman in a film produced by Todd Tucker.

The 49-year-old film producer, Tucker says that she was acting her ass off for the scene.

Talking about the intimate scene, Sidora said, "I was a little nervous when we got to those s*x scenes."

Sidora and Pittman had filed for divorce in February after nine years of staying together.

Sidora had also accused her husband of disrespect, mental abuse, and cheating.

Last month (June), Pittman issued a public apology to Sidora for his part in the deterioration of their relationship.

