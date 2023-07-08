 
Bradley Cooper joins the world of podcast to share ‘real stories’

Bradley Cooper has recently stepped into the world of podcasts to share “real stories” to viewers.

Cooper’s Lea Pictures production company has inked a multiyear audio deal with iHeartPodcasts, the podcast division of iHeartMedia.

According to Variety, Cooper will be the executive producer for all the projects including the actor’s first audio project, which will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts on the iHeartRadio app and other audio platforms.

In a statement issued to the outlet, the HangOver alum said, “Sharing stories that inspire, motivate and resonate is one of the reasons I started Lea Pictures, and I’m excited to team up with iHeartPodcasts to bring them to life for millions of listeners.”

“Our shows will feature real people telling real stories,” stated the Joy actor.

Cooper added, “We knew iHeart was the perfect partner to reach as many people as possible. I look forward to dreaming up more extraordinary stories together.”

Speaking to the outlet, Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Audio Group asserted, “Bradley is one of the great creators of our time, inventing and reinventing, again and again, how great stories are told — across multiple genres and formats.”

“We could not be prouder and more excited to introduce his expertise, vision and approach to the exploding podcast medium with this partnership,” added Byrne.

For the unversed, Cooper’s first movie is Maestro, which will be released on Netflix this fall. This is the first movie Cooper will not star in the movie but also co-wrote and directed as well.

Lea Picture was launched in 2020 and Cooper built his work on Oscar-nominated movies, including Nightmare Ally, A Star Is Born, American Sniper and Joker.

Meanwhile, other upcoming projects from the production house include Searchlight’s Is This Thing On and Warner Bros.’ Bullitt and Hyperion. 

