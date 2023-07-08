Selena Gomez sparks dating rumours with Jeremy Allen White: Fans react

File Footage

Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White have sparked dating rumours after the actor returned from Paris post filming Emilia Perez.

An anonymous source claimed on the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi that the Only Murders in the Building star and The Rental are “casually” dating.

“A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is casually dating again,” the anonymous post read, as per The Independent.

It added, “He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas.”

Even though the source did not name the celebrities, fans quickly jumped to conclusion that the mysterious stars are Gomez and White as they recently appeared together in Vanity Fair’s 29th annual Hollywood issue in February 2023.

After finding the connection, social media users were quick to react on their alleged romance and drew similarities between Gomez and White, who recently parted ways from his wife Addison Timlin.

White portrays the role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award winning Chef, in The Bear while Gomez has her own cooking show titled Selena + Chef on HBO Max.

One enthusiastic fan commented, “Put him on Selena’s cooking show right now,” while another penned on Twitter, “Do you think they call each other chef.

However, some users did not find the rumour assuming at as they noted, "Why is this woman always reportedly dating someone."




