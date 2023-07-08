 
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023

Alex Jones revealed the previous year that Charlie Thomson had been going through a “really bad period
Alex Jones gave her fans an update on her husband Charlie Thomson's current mental state. She revealed the previous year he had been going through a “really bad period”.

45-year-old Alex has been married to Charlie, who is an insurance broker, since 2015, and they share three children. She made an appearance on Midpoint, the podcast from Gaby Logan where she revealed that Charlie is “in a much better state now” as compared to the previous year.

She revealed that he had been putting his attention on diet which helped his mental state as well; and cooking for their family when he was struggling aided him greatly.

Back in January, Alex claimed that her husband had sadly become a “shadow” of himself due to his mental health. She said that she had watched as he fell apart after being overcome with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis.

“I think what drives me is the fact that we have got three young children, and I feel, for them, I need to do the best to preserve myself. Mum and Dad have always been healthy, growing up we've always eaten a balanced diet, but more so, Charlie and I are focused on that. He also wasn't very well last year.”

