Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report

Prince Harry has just been called out for ‘harping on about therapy’ when ‘all he does’ is engage in the apportion of blame while lying ‘prone on a sofa’.



A famed columnist Daniela Elser referenced Prince Harry's bid to always deal in the ‘apportion of blame’.

The entire converastion was brought forward once Ms Elser clapped back against Prince Harry and questioned his mental faculties.

According to a report by News.com.au he started the entire converastion off by saying, “How can any adult with all their critical faculties be such a dingbat?”

Ms Elser’s questions and accusations have come in response to allegations by the Sussexes surrounding their ‘lacking luck’.

With this in mind Ms Elser fears, “Maybe the Palace has been too busy trying to shut their gaping mouths to ‘respond’ as they attempt to wrap their heads around someone complaining about having their privacy breached – and then writing a tell-all about his family that traduces their privacy – and putting out a six-hour TV series which includes photos taken inside royal properties such as Buckingham Palace, reportedly without regal permission.”

She also went on to add, “Harry has spoken repeatedly, to his credit, about having therapy, but what I find strange is that therapy is not a high-priced way to apportion blame while lying prone on a sofa but a process that demands taking an unflinching and honest look at yourself.”