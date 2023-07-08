 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle offer 'no space for nuance': 'The world's black & white'

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only ‘see the world through a binary light’ and its just been branded ‘suffocating’.

Daniela Elser accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being too ‘black and white’ with their approach to life.

According to News.com.au she started it all off by pointing out that while “Harry has spoken repeatedly, to his credit, about having therapy,” what “I find strange is that therapy is not a high-priced way to apportion blame while lying prone on a sofa but a process that demands taking an unflinching and honest look at yourself.”

“So how can the duke and duchess, at least according to the Mail’s telling, still not get it?” she even question during the course of her piece.

Ms Elser finds it impossible to believe “How can they, two expensively-educated adults, still reportedly see the world through such a binary light with no space for nuance or complexity or grey areas?”

“How can they still view their situation so reductively and childishly?” she also asked in the middle of her piece.

Especially “Where the only thing that has hampered their ability to wow Hollywood is circumstance; where they were nothing but badly treated by self-serving HRHs who leaked to the ink-stained gorgons of Fleet Street and who failed to appreciate the gift that was Sir and Lady Hug-a-Lot?”

