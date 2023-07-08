 
menu menu menu

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023


During Billy Joel’s concert at Hyde Park in London on Friday, Joe Jonas had a memorable experience when he performed alongside the music icon.

In an Instagram Reel documenting the moment, he described it as a “major bucket list” moment.

The clip starts with him finishing a soundcheck and showing his excitement for the upcoming performance.

“I'm doing something, really exciting today. Bucket list — major bucket list,” he said. “Quite nervous. But the person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable.”

In the next clip, Jonas is seen heading to the Hyde Park stage to duet with Joel. “The sun is officially down or about to be down. I’m just walking to stage. My friend is on his last song, can you hear it? And I’m about to go and join him up there,” Jonas revealed, before nervously adding, “Wish me luck!”

Next, the Sucker singer was seen beaming as he hugged Joel, 74. The duo went on to entertain the lively audience with an energetic rendition of Billy Joel's famous track Uptown Girl.

Even hours later, he was still elated from the unforgettable moment.

“This still feels unreal,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram Reel. “Thank you to my friend @billyjoel for having me on stage to sing Uptown Girl with you tonight in Hyde Park. You’ve been a big inspiration to me and this was a bucket list moment. Life made.”

More From Entertainment:

Ricky Martin files for divorce, demands joint custody of kids with Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin files for divorce, demands joint custody of kids with Jwan Yosef
Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Denzel Washington reveals the name of his hero

Denzel Washington reveals the name of his hero
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’