Matthew McConaughey’s son makes Instagram debut

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Levi Alves McConaughey was allowed to join the social media app as a 15th-birthday gift
Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi, often called his look-alike, has finally made an Instagram page of his own. His parents allowed him to join the social media app as a 15th birthday gift, however, his mother admitted she was “nervous” about the decision.

Levi Alves McConaughey joined the app by posting a black-and-white picture of himself, and he also joined the short video-sharing app TikTok in celebration of his birthday.

Matthew McConaughey’s son makes Instagram debut

Beforehand, 53-year-old Matthew and Camila took to their own social media page to discuss their decision and reveal their concerns about finally opening Levi up to social media as the child of a celebrity.

“Happy birthday Levi Alves McConaughey. Can you believe it? Fifteen years young. Hey, buddy, your mom is a little nervous today. One of the gifts we’re giving you, yes, we are allowing you today to join the social media universe.”

Camila claimed: “All his friends have had it for a long time. We've been holding up,” while Matthew continued: “He knows who he is, and he knows where he’s going. I think he can handle it. He’s got a great story to tell and share.”

