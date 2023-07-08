Katee Sackhoff reveals challenges behind shooting 'The Mandalorian' episodes

Katee Sackhoff, renowned for her role in The Mandalorian, addressed the relatively shorter episode length of the Star Wars series during a conversation on her podcast, Blah Blah Blah.



In a discussion with Bryce Dallas Howard, who also directed episodes of The Mandalorian, Sackhoff attributed the duration to the intricate nature of the production process and the extensive collaboration among various individuals. She clarified that the complexity involved in shooting the show contributes to the perception of shorter episodes among viewers.

Sackhoff highlighted the multitude of moving parts involved in creating The Mandalorian, including elements like animatronics, visual effects, practical effects, and the combined efforts of engineers, artists, and various professionals.

"They’re always so confused why it takes so long for us to shoot and why the episodes are, in their minds, so short. And I’m like, 'There are so many moving parts to this that you have no idea.'"

Though the average episode runtimes have ranged from around 30 to 42-and-a-half minutes, Sackhoff emphasized that the intricate nature of the show necessitates extensive time and resources to bring it to life successfully.