Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead

Soprano singer Lee Sang Eun was shockingly found dead at the age of 46 in a bathroom before her performance. News1 reported on that the police are looking into her death after she was found dead minutes before she was set to perform.

The report detailed that on July 6th at 8:23 pm, an event staffer made a call to the police after they found the dead body of the singer in the bathroom on the third floor of the concert venue.

The event staffer claimed: “It was time for Lee Sang Eun to come on stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor.”





Yonhap News reported that while the police are looking into it, foul play is considered to be unlikely.

She was a beloved soprano singer in the Korean music industry and she graduated from the Seoul National University before she went on to get a master’s degree from Mannes School Of Music in New York.