 
menu menu menu

Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Yonhap News reported that while the police are looking into it, foul play is considered to be unlikely
Yonhap News reported that while the police are looking into it, foul play is considered to be unlikely

Soprano singer Lee Sang Eun was shockingly found dead at the age of 46 in a bathroom before her performance. News1 reported on that the police are looking into her death after she was found dead minutes before she was set to perform.

The report detailed that on July 6th at 8:23 pm, an event staffer made a call to the police after they found the dead body of the singer in the bathroom on the third floor of the concert venue.

The event staffer claimed: “It was time for Lee Sang Eun to come on stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor.”


Yonhap News reported that while the police are looking into it, foul play is considered to be unlikely.

She was a beloved soprano singer in the Korean music industry and she graduated from the Seoul National University before she went on to get a master’s degree from Mannes School Of Music in New York.

More From Entertainment:

DJ Khaled freshly called out for his 'Hot Ones' surrender

DJ Khaled freshly called out for his 'Hot Ones' surrender
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side'
Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?
Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'

Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'
Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?

Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?
Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana

Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana
Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour video

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour
Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off video

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off
Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right video

Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right
‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer video

‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer
Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group

Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group
BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee

BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee
New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US

New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance

Selena Gomez looks stunning in tan swimsuit

Selena Gomez looks stunning in tan swimsuit