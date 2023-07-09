 
Vanessa Kirby rains rich tribute to 'Mission Impossible's Vanessa Redgrave

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

Vanessa Redgrave played Vanessa Kirbys on-screen mother in Mission Impossibles franchise
Vanessa Kirby revealed she was inspired by Vanessa Redgrave's performance in Mission Impossible, especially the car scene, so much that she watched it for thousand times.

In a chat with Digital Spy, the 35-year-old said, "I remember on Mission: Impossible Fallout talking to Chris [McQuarrie, the director] and Tom for hours about how they were so inspired by the TV series, and that's how the idea came around, but that they always wanted to remember that was the source material."

"There's a history with it and a legacy that they're building on. It's very much the same heart of it. It's totally retained that.

"What I find incredible about it is that you have Ethan Hunt, he's in the centre, he's been the common denominator in every movie, and it's so strange to think that Vanessa Redgrave played my mother and he did that incredible scene with her in the car where she's really playing with him. I watched it a thousand times to try and remotely emulate what she did."

Kirby plays White Widow, Max's daughter, helmed by Vanessa Redgrave in the first film.

Her co-star Pom Klementieff said she thought Kirby and Redgrave were relatives, given how identical their performances were, "It's crazy what you did. At some point, I really thought they were from the same family. I Googled it at some point."

"Well, that's the nicest compliment, thank you," Kirby responded. "It would be a dream because she's one of my heroes.

