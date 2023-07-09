Elizabeth Olsen wants to add herself to MCU's mutant universe

Earlier, Elizabeth Olsen confirmed she is returning to Marvel after 'Doctor Strange 2'

A powerful witch in the X-Men world would be an interesting addition. That is what Elizabeth Olsen also suggested in a recent event.

Interacting at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con, the WandaVision star teased, "I just really wanna figure out the whole mutant thing. [...] I would love to explore [X-Men] so much."



Also, at SXSW, the actor told Deadline on the specifics of her MCU return, "I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back."

Previously, the 34-year-old said she is not eager to return to her Marvel's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch character as the actor reflected on her ten-years-long achievements in the franchise.

In a conversation with Meghann Fahy in Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen was asked whether she misses playing Scarlet Witch; the actor instantly replied, "No," because she is "really proud" of her Wanda achievements.

"People always want to find a through line. Do you miss doing Wanda?" Fahy asked.

"No, I don't. I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do," the WandaVision star responded.

"I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all," the MCU star said.