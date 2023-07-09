Chad Michael Murray expecting his third child with wife Sarah Roemer+

Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer are adding another one to the family.



The One Tree Hill alum, 41, announced via Instagram on Friday, July 7th, 2023, that he is expecting his third child with Roemer, 38.

He shared a picture of his pregnant partner cradling her bump writing “Baby #3 loading” along with a red heart emoji.

“Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one,” he added.

Joking about the quality of the image, the Riverdale actor also penned a post note, “Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz[sic] I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl [sic] staring at my phone with button envy and I get it.”

Murray continued to gush over the pregnancy news in his Instagram story, writing that he and Roemer are going to “need a bigger car.”

“Minivan time,” the A Cinderella Story star wrote atop the photo of his wife, adding, “3rd little one on the way.”

Friends and fans congratulated the couple in the comments section of his post, including actress Italia Ricci, who wrote, “Who looks that good pregnant!?!!!!! Congrats you two!”

Barbara Woods, another OTH alum, also congratulated the couple. “Yes! Keep ‘em coming!!!!!! So happy for you guys!!!”

Murray and Roemer, met while filming the Crackle original TV series Chosen, which streamed between 2013 and 2014. In January 2015, Murray secretly tied the knot with her.

The couple shares an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter together.