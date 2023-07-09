 
menu menu menu

Chad Michael Murray expecting his third child with wife Sarah Roemer

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Chad Michael Murray expecting his third child with wife Sarah Roemer+
Chad Michael Murray expecting his third child with wife Sarah Roemer+

Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer are adding another one to the family.

The One Tree Hill alum, 41, announced via Instagram on Friday, July 7th, 2023, that he is expecting his third child with Roemer, 38.

He shared a picture of his pregnant partner cradling her bump writing “Baby #3 loading” along with a red heart emoji.

“Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one,” he added.

Joking about the quality of the image, the Riverdale actor also penned a post note, “Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz[sic] I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl [sic] staring at my phone with button envy and I get it.”

Murray continued to gush over the pregnancy news in his Instagram story, writing that he and Roemer are going to “need a bigger car.”

“Minivan time,” the A Cinderella Story star wrote atop the photo of his wife, adding, “3rd little one on the way.”

Friends and fans congratulated the couple in the comments section of his post, including actress Italia Ricci, who wrote, “Who looks that good pregnant!?!!!!! Congrats you two!”

Barbara Woods, another OTH alum, also congratulated the couple. “Yes! Keep ‘em coming!!!!!! So happy for you guys!!!”

Murray and Roemer, met while filming the Crackle original TV series Chosen, which streamed between 2013 and 2014. In January 2015, Murray secretly tied the knot with her.

The couple shares an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter together.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery video

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery
Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor
Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new video

Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach
Prince William warned after latest viral video video

Prince William warned after latest viral video
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice

Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice
King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position video

King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’
Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships

Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in

Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in "Joy Ride"
Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation video

Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation
Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out

Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?
Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour

Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour
Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope

Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope
Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party

Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party
Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source
Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour