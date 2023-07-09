 
Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift's 'ferocity and stamina' at Eras Tour

Jennifer Garner had a blast as she attended Taylor Swift’s Kansas City stop for her Eras Tour on Friday Night, July 7th, 2023.

The Elektra actress, 51, took to her Instagram to share the glimpses from the show. Garner went on to gush over singer Gracie Abrams who joined Swift at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

And she went on to laud the Grammy-winning musician for having the energy to pull off a show that she enjoyed.

“@gracieabrams and @taylorswift: a match made in heaven. We swooned for you, Gracie! And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift,” penned Garner. 

“Shout out to @whereismuna, to everyone who stopped by to bring a bracelet and say hello, to stealing a couple of hours with my bestie Laura, to Kansas City for your warmth and enthusiasm and—to us for lucking into the unofficial release party of both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and the music video for ‘I Can See You’, directed by TSwift and impeccably performed by @taylorlautner, @joeyking and @helloimpresleycash. Epic night.”

At the show, the Anti-Hero hitmaker brought out her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onstage along with Joey King and Presley Cash.

Swift who had released her album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) earlier that day, had invited the three actors onstage to help introduce the video. Lautner delighted the sold-out audience by cartwheeling and backflipping onto the stage.

Elsewhere during Friday’s concert, Swift included a performance of Long Live to the Speak Now section of her show directly after Enchanted. She also played Speak Now song Never Grow Up and From the Vault track When Emma Falls in Love during the surprise songs portion of her set.

