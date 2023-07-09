Jake Bongiovi shares rare look at Millie Bobby Brown from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

 
Millie Bobby Brown seemed like she had a blast as she attended the Cincinnati stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Ohio last week with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

In footage that surfaced on social media, the Strangers Things actress, 19, seemed giddy with excitement as she opted for a bright pink outfit, consisting of a pair of shorts, a matching button-up shirt that she wore on top of a spaghetti strap top.

Jake, who is the youngest son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, shared a candid moment of his fiancée from the show. In the image shared on to his IG Story showed the Damsel actress, having shed her button-down shirt, singing along to a song passionately with her hand on her heart.

As a sweet gesture, Jake, 21, hand draws a red heart on top of the image.

Meanwhile, Brown on her own IG story shares a close-up on her engagement ring as she shares a photo of her and Jake holding hands in the car. She also adds a heart emoji on the side of the image.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11th, 2023 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

Like Brown’s outfit inspiration for the Cincinnati show, when breaking the news, the Enola Holmes actress had taken help from Swift’s hit song Lover to express her joy.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with the lyrics in the caption, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all [white heart emoji].”

