Michael Cera shares why he wasn’t added to Barbie’s group chat

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

Michael Cera has recently shared why he wasn’t added to the group chat while filming Barbie.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the movie’s premiere on July 21, Cera, who plays Allan in the movie, revealed he wasn’t added to the chat for one simple reason.

“I don't have an iPhone myself. I have a flip phone,” said Cera.

The actor continued, “But I still think I wouldn't belong on the group chat anyway, because my character Allan is sort of in his own little world.”

Praising the director of the movie, Greta Gerwig, Cera added, “Greta's gift for me when I arrived was a picture disc of NSYNC's No Strings Attached, which felt like somehow a real guiding light in the backstory of this character.”

Earlier, Simu Liu disclosed that the Kens (several actors depicting the doll in the movie) created a group chat after Margot Robbert arranged a Barbie-only sleepover.

“Margot was so great. She had a sleepover with the Barbies before photography started, and the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi,” explained Liu.

“So, we made sure to show our support but not be overbearing with our presence. And all the Barbies and Kens got in a group chat.”

Meanwhile, in a February interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cera cleared out that he has no desire for social media or smartphones.

“That is a conscious choice, because I feel a bit of fear about it honestly like I'd really lose control of my waking life. So, I had an early aversion to them,” stated the actor.

