Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

US reality TV star Kris Jenner shared a sweet birthday note for her granddaughter Penelope, who turns 11 on Saturday.

Posting unseen photos of Penelope on Instagram, Kris Jenner said “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope!

“You are such a bright, smart, talented, creative, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and amazing girl and I’m so so proud of you!!! You are the best granddaughter, daughter, cousin, sister, friend and niece.”

She further said, “I love you so much my precious girl and I thank God for you every single day!!! I can’t wait to watch you grow and to make more cherished memories together. I love you Lovey.”

Kris also tagged Penelope's parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in the birthday post.

Scott and his former girlfriend Kourtney share three children together.

