Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

Elina Svitolina revealed the change of plans after her successful match against American player Sofia Kenin

Ukrainian professional Tennis player Elina Svitolina discussed how her weekend plans of going to the Harry Styles show were changed at the last second. She revealed the change of plans after her successful match against American player Sofia Kenin on Friday.

Speaking to her followers, she said: “Hey guys, I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow...but Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets.”

The tennis star then revealed that she had gifted the tickets to a fellow Ukrainian Anna Tilniak and her son David. It’s important to note that Elina has made no secret of her support for her country and her criticism of Russia.

Anna, who runs an agency named Rest In Ukraine, then shared footage and photos from their time at the show, writing: “Last night I didn't have any plan for Saturday but the universe prepared something for us!”

Elina is set to play against Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka on Sunday which will make this the first time that a Ukrainian player will be going against an aggressor nation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine towards the start of 2022.