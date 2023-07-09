 
menu menu menu

Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Elina Svitolina revealed the change of plans after her successful match against American player Sofia Kenin
Elina Svitolina revealed the change of plans after her successful match against American player Sofia Kenin

Ukrainian professional Tennis player Elina Svitolina discussed how her weekend plans of going to the Harry Styles show were changed at the last second. She revealed the change of plans after her successful match against American player Sofia Kenin on Friday.

Speaking to her followers, she said: “Hey guys, I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow...but Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets.”

The tennis star then revealed that she had gifted the tickets to a fellow Ukrainian Anna Tilniak and her son David. It’s important to note that Elina has made no secret of her support for her country and her criticism of Russia.

Anna, who runs an agency named Rest In Ukraine, then shared footage and photos from their time at the show, writing: “Last night I didn't have any plan for Saturday but the universe prepared something for us!”

Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

Elina is set to play against Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka on Sunday which will make this the first time that a Ukrainian player will be going against an aggressor nation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine towards the start of 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour
Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'

Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status
Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday
James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play

James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play
Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy
DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom turn up PDA at BST Hyde Park

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom turn up PDA at BST Hyde Park