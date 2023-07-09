K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

'Curry' was released over ten years ago by Norazo and includes offensive stereotypes about South Asians

K-pop boy band Ateez’s company KQ Entertainment has posted an apology after the surfacing of a video showing the members singing an offensive song, Curry. The song was released over ten years ago by the singer Norazo and includes offensive stereotypes about South Asians.

One of such lyrics is: “Shanti, Shanti / Yoga, Fire / I love hot curry.”

A behind-the-scenes audio of Idol Radio was recently released and it included San singing the song while Yunho can be heard singing it in the background as well.

After their fans brought the issue to their attention, they released a statement.

“Hello,

This is KQ Entertainment.

We would like to address the issues in regard to the online content of MBC R released yesterday afternoon, featuring ATEEZ.

The artist had no specific intent with their actions in the scene in question, but unknowingly hurt many of the fans. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to the fans who have felt such discomfort and disappointment.

We will work diligently to establish a management system that better educates and prevents the recurrence of such actions so that we do not cause any worries to our fans in the future.

Thank you.”