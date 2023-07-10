 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could sell film rights to Spare

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could sell film rights to Spare

There are speculations that King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry may consider selling the film rights to his recently released book.

The Duke of Sussex could give the film rights to "Spare" but just because Harry wrote a best-selling memoir doesn’t mean it will become a blockbuster, GT Communications founder has claimed.

Gemma Tognini claims a number of people “hate purchased” Harry's book, and that doesn’t mean they will necessarily watch it turn from page to screen.

"You’ve got this best-seller but I would also argue that it doesn’t even indicate that [Harry and Meghan] are popular," Ms Tognini told the Royal Report’s Caroline Di Russo on Sunday night.

"There’s hate purchases in there. I know people who are like I can’t stand it but have to read it. So I don’t necessarily think it’s going to be a blockbuster."

The Sky News Australia contributor added: "It depends on who produces it, it depends on what kind of scripting there is, casting, production and marketing."

She claimed: "I have a little bit [of sympathy] for Harry because he’s clearly a broken man-child but at what point does he actually get to have some kind of closure and deal with his demons. He’s just an angry little turd throwing potshots at everyone.”

GT Communications Gemma Tognini says Prince harry "doesn’t know who he is” after the Royal was likened to an actor as an expert remarked he looked as though he was pretending to be happy in the US.

News.com.au Entertainment Reporter Bronte Coy added that while “there is clearly a deep Sussex fatigue” at present, whether “you love or loathe” the pair there is still plenty of public interest in them.

“We’re all still watching. Whether you love or loathe them we’re getting such a rare look into the palace dramas direct from a source," Ms Coy told the Sky News Australia host.

Coy said it's concerning however that the Sussexes don't seem to have a long-term Hollywood plan or strategy and have burned too "bright and fast" to have any longevity in Tinsletown.

“They’ve burned so bright and so fast with their royal secrets and it’s only been a few years," she said.

“Where does it go from here? What is that as a long-term strategy. So we’re interested but how long can they grip us for?"

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian ditches glam, flaunts her make-up free look

Kim Kardashian ditches glam, flaunts her make-up free look
Madonna seen in public for the first time following her hospitalisation video

Madonna seen in public for the first time following her hospitalisation
Sofia Vergara achieves a MASSIVE milestone on Instagram

Sofia Vergara achieves a MASSIVE milestone on Instagram
Caitlyn Jenner approves of daughter Kendall Jenner’s new beau Bad Bunny

Caitlyn Jenner approves of daughter Kendall Jenner’s new beau Bad Bunny
‘All My Children’ star Jeffery Carlson passes away at age 48

‘All My Children’ star Jeffery Carlson passes away at age 48

Janet Jackson achieves another milestone

Janet Jackson achieves another milestone

Margot Robbie debuts gorgeous ‘iconic doll’ look for star-studded LA premiere video

Margot Robbie debuts gorgeous ‘iconic doll’ look for star-studded LA premiere
Meghan Markle could land Whitney Houston role in 'The Bodyguard' sequel

Meghan Markle could land Whitney Houston role in 'The Bodyguard' sequel
Beyonce’s mum falls victim to harrowing burglary at home

Beyonce’s mum falls victim to harrowing burglary at home
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no plans to ditch royal titles?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no plans to ditch royal titles?
Jeffrey Epstein wanted Prince Andrew to take over 'advisory business' before death video

Jeffrey Epstein wanted Prince Andrew to take over 'advisory business' before death
Kate Middleton wants to 'blend in', become popular amongst Britons: Expert video

Kate Middleton wants to 'blend in', become popular amongst Britons: Expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?
Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency
Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie

Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie
Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby

Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby
Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans

Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave