Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could sell film rights to Spare

There are speculations that King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry may consider selling the film rights to his recently released book.

The Duke of Sussex could give the film rights to "Spare" but just because Harry wrote a best-selling memoir doesn’t mean it will become a blockbuster, GT Communications founder has claimed.

Gemma Tognini claims a number of people “hate purchased” Harry's book, and that doesn’t mean they will necessarily watch it turn from page to screen.

"You’ve got this best-seller but I would also argue that it doesn’t even indicate that [Harry and Meghan] are popular," Ms Tognini told the Royal Report’s Caroline Di Russo on Sunday night.

"There’s hate purchases in there. I know people who are like I can’t stand it but have to read it. So I don’t necessarily think it’s going to be a blockbuster."

The Sky News Australia contributor added: "It depends on who produces it, it depends on what kind of scripting there is, casting, production and marketing."



She claimed: "I have a little bit [of sympathy] for Harry because he’s clearly a broken man-child but at what point does he actually get to have some kind of closure and deal with his demons. He’s just an angry little turd throwing potshots at everyone.”

GT Communications Gemma Tognini says Prince harry "doesn’t know who he is” after the Royal was likened to an actor as an expert remarked he looked as though he was pretending to be happy in the US.



News.com.au Entertainment Reporter Bronte Coy added that while “there is clearly a deep Sussex fatigue” at present, whether “you love or loathe” the pair there is still plenty of public interest in them.

“We’re all still watching. Whether you love or loathe them we’re getting such a rare look into the palace dramas direct from a source," Ms Coy told the Sky News Australia host.

Coy said it's concerning however that the Sussexes don't seem to have a long-term Hollywood plan or strategy and have burned too "bright and fast" to have any longevity in Tinsletown.



“They’ve burned so bright and so fast with their royal secrets and it’s only been a few years," she said.

“Where does it go from here? What is that as a long-term strategy. So we’re interested but how long can they grip us for?"