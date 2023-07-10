 
Sofia Vergara achieves a MASSIVE milestone on Instagram

Sofia Vergara has achieved yet another milestone!

The Modern Family star treated her fans with two sizzling snaps from her Italian vacation in celebration of obtaining 30 million Instagram followers.

The actress, 50, cut a sexy figure in a neon green one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

'30,000,000 followers!! Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy,' she captioned the Instagram post.

The America's Got Talent judge's long, honey-highlighted hair was loose and cascaded down her torso.

Sofia's Italian vacation comes as fans slammed the two-week hiatus of AGT.

The official Twitter account for the AGT made the hiatus announcement on June 28, writing: 'We're signing off, but mark your calendars! #AGT returns in TWO weeks,' alongside a gif of judge Howie Mandel.

