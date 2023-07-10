Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown received a shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi as she showed off her toned physique in a white bikini and she read her upcoming debut novel, Nineteen Steps.

The Stranger Things star, 19, posted the image on her Instagram with the caption, “my summer read” along with a shimmering emoji, book, white heart and sun emoji.

After the Enola Holmes star started her clean skincare, makeup, and haircare brand, Florence by Mills, which she launched in 2019, she delved into literature.

Last month, Brown announced that she was excited to share her ‘huge milestone’ as she received her first copy of debut novel, Nineteen Steps.

She told her fans that the book was a longtime coming. She added that the story “means so much” to her which is about “love, longing, loss” and promised that it will have its readers “gripped from the first page,” as she held out her book for the camera.

The actress, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, received some love from her beau with two love hearts in the comments.

As a loving gesture, the youngest son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi shared the post on his Instagram Story with a sunrise emoji.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11th, 2023 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

On Saturday, July 8th, 2023, Brown also gave fans a close-up on her engagement ring in an adorable snap with her beau.

Dressed in a white dress, Brown showed off her cherry-red manicure, as she held Jake’s hands which rests atop her thigh. She also added a heart emoji on the side of the image.